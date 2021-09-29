How Each Team in the East Can Dethrone the Bucks: Part 2, the Southeast Division

Back again to see who could dethrone the Milwaukee Bucks after starting with the Central division Tuesday. I will be looking around the East, with part two consisting of the Southeast Division today, and seeing who has a real chance to stop the Bucks, and why. For the rest, I will be creating best case (sometimes beyond best case) scenarios to see if they even have a realistic chance of stopping them. The Southeast Division has polarity, with some very strong teams, and some very bad teams. Let’s dive in and see what it would take these five teams to stop the Bucks.