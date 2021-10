Porches’ latest album, All Day Gentle Hold !, is coming out at the end of the week. We’ve heard “Okay,” “Lately,” and “I Miss That” from it so far and today, a little late for back to school season, Aaron Maine is sharing another new single, “Back3School.” “This song is a mystery to me, impending doom mixed with total bliss,” Maine said in a statement. “The ‘back to school’ trope, but with an underlying anxiety that something might be terribly wrong, or maybe everything is just fine.” Porches are also heading out on tour next year — check out the song and tour dates below.

