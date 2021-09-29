The Capitals’ Top 25 Under 25: 2021-22, Part III
KHL: 55GP - 8G - 8A AHL: 12GP - 2G - 7A The Skinny: Alexeyev headed to the KHL once the pandemic hit last season, and did very well for a 21-year-old playing in the second-best league in the world. He clocked in the third-highest time on his team among defensemen and played both left and right side on just about every pairing. For him to eat those tough minutes while also playing different sides of the ice is very impressive and is very valuable experience. Among all U22 defensemen in the KHL, he was second in points with 16, fifth in points-per-game (0.29), and first in games played.www.japersrink.com
