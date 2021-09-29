‘Love Life’ Season 2 Trailer: William Jackson Harper Takes the Lead in HBO Max Romantic-Comedy Series

William Jackson Harper is on the hunt for a real relationship in the first trailer for Season 2 of the HBO Max romantic-comedy series, “ Love Life ,” as the “Good Place” star takes over lead duties from original star (and continuing executive producer) Anna Kendrick.

The synopsis according to HBO Max states, “Season 2 focuses on Marcus Watkins. After his marriage unexpectedly implodes, Marcus is forced to rebuild his life brick by brick, hoping to find a love that will last, once and for all.” As the first trailer shows, Marcus is coming off a divorce yet remains committed to a long-term, monogamous relationship. He’s looking for a relationship on par with what his parents had, but that comes with a host of challenges, from friendship drama to stinky feet.

The 10-episode season places Harper (“The Good Place,” “The Underground Railroad”) alongside Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and John Earl Jelks. Actor Keith David will serve as the narrator, and if you noticed Season 1 star Anna Kendrick in that trailer, yes, she’ll pop up in Season 2. When HBO Max renewed “Love Life,” the streamer confirmed the new season will revolve around a fresh set of characters, but it “will also cleverly key off characters in Season 1, and Darby (Anna Kendrick) will appear occasionally.”

Based on the trailer it looks like the show might be changing up the structure from last season. Season 1 saw each episode detail a specific relationship (and moment in time) in Kendrick’s life. It looks like this go-round is implementing a more linear narrative.

“Love Life” was one of the first original series announced for HBO Max’s launch. The series was touted as a romantic anthology series, which remain all the rage on streaming services; Amazon Prime Video just debuted the trailer for the second season of their own romantic anthology, “Modern Love” back in July.

“Love Life” Season 2 is co-showrun by creator Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard, and Rachelle Williams. Boyd, Bedard and Williams serve as executive producers with Anna Kendrick, William Jackson Harper, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante.

“Love Life” Season 2 premieres Thursday, October 28 on HBO Max with three episodes. New episodes will premiere weekly thereafter. Watch the full trailer below.

