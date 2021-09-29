CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OctoPulse podcast: Traverse City training camp recap, Chaz Lucius interview

Detroit News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Kulfan wraps up the Red Wings' training camp in Traverse City and former USA Hockey center Chaz Lucius is the guest on The Detroit News' OctoPulse podcast. ►5:30: Jeff Blashill on Michael Rasmussen's progress. ►9:00: Tyler Bertuzzi on being unvaccinated. ►12:00: Chaz Lucius interview. ►21:45: Lucas Raymond on his...

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
The clock is ticking on the Buffalo Sabres even though they pretend that it isn’t. GM Kevyn Adams has been downright obstinate in his course of action regarding Jack Eichel. He absolutely refuses to lower his asking price, despite the realities that he has a player who wants out, makes $10M in a flat-cap world, AND IS INJURED.
Training Camp Opens Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Twenty-six players with Grand Rapids Griffins playing experience will be part of the 62-player roster that will take to the ice this Thursday, Sept. 23 for six days of Detroit Red Wings training camp at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich. Red Wings players, prospects...
Thursday will mark the opening of training camp for the New York Rangers — and the "New Ice City" podcast is the perfect place to prepare for the action!. Episode 41 previews the 2021-22 NHL season and what to expect from the Rangers at camp. Plus, host Vincent Mercogliano reacts to head coach Gerard Gallant's opening press conference and answers questions from fans on the captaincy, Nils Lundkvist and Mika Zibanejad.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time in nearly 18 months, City National Arena was filled with fans watching the Golden Knights practice as the VGK opened up training camp. "Pretty cool seeing that," said new Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick. "Never seen that many fans at a practice so it shows how good they are."
We’re back with episode 214 of the Eyes on Isles Podcast and Islanders hockey is also back! Well, kind of. Players arrived for media day today, and by the time we speak next week, there will be preseason to talk about. We’ll start today’s episode by talking about the Erik...
As the Dallas Stars prepare for training camp, it pays to make notes on what we learned from the camp that just broke. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks has had more than a week to watch the Stars’ prospects at work, and he tells all in his latest post.
TRAVERSE CITY -- Hockeytown North is back in business as the Detroit Red Wings made their return to Training Camp at Centre Ice Arena for the first time in two years. After a Covid-shortened season a year ago the Wings are looking to get back to the rebuild and continue to gain momentum for years to come with GM Steve Yzerman entering his third season and head coach Jeff Blashill entering his seventh.
It feels so good to be baaaaaaaaaack. Training Camp, Day 1. Toyota Sports Performance Center. The LA Kings are on the ice, I repeat, the LA Kings are on the ice. A fresh sheet of ice with fresh expectations. Today’s schedule is as follows – • 10:00 a.m. – Group...
The Kraken's inaugural NHL season officially takes to the ice Thursday. It's the start of learning head coach Dave Hakstol's system of play and deciding who will be on the active roster for opening night Oct. 12. 1:17 AM. When players take to the Starbucks Rink Thursday for the first...
TRAINING CAMP UPDATE - 25.09.21

The Flames hit the ice for their final skate before their first exhibition game of the season, making one change on defence:. Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Andrew Mangiapane. Matthew Tkachuk - Elias Lindholm - Blake Coleman. Dillon Dube - Mikael Backlund - Tyler Pitlick. Milan Lucic - Brad...
Observations From Day 1 In Traverse City

As the Detroit Red Wings wrapped up the first day of training camp on Thursday afternoon, Dylan Larkin was asked about Moritz Seider. Prior to Thursday, when they practiced in the same group, much of Larkin's experience with Seider came during informal skates over the summer or off the ice. That didn't stop the Red Wings' captain from sharing just how impressed he was with the defenseman.
NHL
Welcome to Episode 62 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a round-up of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy discuss their thoughts on the first few days of the Blackhawks training camp, what to look for during the upcoming NHL season and give a food take.
Sillinger, Chinakhov and Dunne led Blue Jackets' standouts in Traverse City

They didn’t lose or tie, which in the Blue Jackets’ opinion made them champions of the 2021 Traverse City NHL Prospects Tournament. No winner was named, as two of the five teams played only three games instead of four, but whatever spoils were available went to the Blue Jackets – who went 4-0-0, downed the Toronto Maple Leafs twice in overtime finishes and enjoyed some victory pizza before the flight home.
Canes Country Podcast: Hurricanes Training Camp, Seth Jarvis, Jesperi Kotkaniemi

On this week’s podcast, the guys talk about the first week of Carolina Hurricanes training camp, Seth Jarvis’ huge upside, Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s arrival, bold predictions about the future of Nino Niederreiter, Curtis McElhinney’s retirement, and much more. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts ● Subscribe on Google Podcasts ● Follow on Spotify.
