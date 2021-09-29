CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants injury report: 12 players among the walking wounded

By Dan Benton
 8 days ago
The New York Giants returned to practice on Wednesday but as opposed to their usual two-hour fully-padded session, they instead held a roughly 55-minute walkthrough.

The results were not positive.

Running back Saquon Barkey (knee) and wide receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) did not participate.

Meanwhile, long snapper Casey Kreiter was limited with a knee injury that might be of concern. The Giants worked out three long snappers on Tuesday which could indicate some pessimism regarding Kreiter’s Week 4 availability.

In total, 12 players were listed.

The Giants’ full Wednesday injury report can be found below (projection due to walkthrough):

Did not participate: OL Ben Bredeson (hand), LB Blake Martinez (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

Limited participant: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), DB Keion Crossen (elbow), DB Nate Ebner (quad), FB Cullen Gillaspia (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), LS Casey Kreiter (knee), DB Logan Ryan (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (knee)

Full participant: N/A

