Premier League

Man City Defender Praised by Juventus and Italian Football Icon Following Debut Season

 8 days ago

A year ago today, City officially announced the signing of Dias from Benfica. The move proved to be a masterstroke from the club as that season, Dias proved to be the catalyst for the club claiming their third Premier League title in just four years.

The Portuguese defender’s tremendous contributions throughout his first season with the club led to Dias being awarded a slew of honours, such as the FWA Footballer of the Year and the Champions League Defender of the Season.

Owing to the immense impact that Dias had in his first season at City, one of the best defenders of the last decade – Leonardo Bonucci, has spoken very highly of the Portuguese centre-back.

As per an exclusive interview with James Horncastle of the Athletic, Leonardo Bonucci has heaped praise upon the Manchester City defender.

During the interview, in which Bonucci discusses the importance of centre-backs in the modern game, the Italian legend noted that top-quality defenders such as Fabio Cannavaro and Virgil Van Dijk played a crucial role in their team’s success and he then likened Ruben Dias to those defenders.

Bonucci stated, “What these examples show is how important it is to have a charismatic defender with a big personality.”

He expanded, “It’s not enough on its own to be great at defending. You have to be able to lead a team too. Look at the impact Ruben Dias made at Man City, a team I watch a lot for obvious reasons.”

Bonucci continued, “Dias deserved full marks for his first season in England, 10 out of 10. It was a great season. When you lose a top defender it’s no coincidence that results don’t come. It goes to show how valuable they are within a group.”

City have attempted to sign Leonardo Bonucci on several occasions throughout the reign of Pep Guardiola, however for various reasons, a move never materialised, and supporters of the club were unable to witness what could have been a colossal partnership between the Italian and Vincent Kompany.

At 34-years-old, Bonucci will likely never turn out in the blue of Manchester City, however with the club in possession of three of the best centre-backs in the world in Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, they look to set to have a solid foundation for the foreseeable future.

