Anti-Mask Lawyer Blasts ‘Face-Diapers’ And ‘Experimental Gene Therapy’ In Zany Court Filing

By Joe Patrice
abovethelaw.com
 7 days ago

“This case is not just about a revocation of a food permit. This case is about absolute tyranny and usurpation by a government beyond any controls and limitations.”. For the record this case is just about a revocation of a food permit, but that’s not stopping this dingbat anti-masker lawyer from filing the courtroom equivalent of a Trader Joe’s checkout tantrum. The filing is relatively short but is a genuine triumph of argument by Mad at Libs Mad Libs.

