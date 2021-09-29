Anti-Mask Lawyer Blasts ‘Face-Diapers’ And ‘Experimental Gene Therapy’ In Zany Court Filing
“This case is not just about a revocation of a food permit. This case is about absolute tyranny and usurpation by a government beyond any controls and limitations.”. For the record this case is just about a revocation of a food permit, but that’s not stopping this dingbat anti-masker lawyer from filing the courtroom equivalent of a Trader Joe’s checkout tantrum. The filing is relatively short but is a genuine triumph of argument by Mad at Libs Mad Libs.abovethelaw.com
