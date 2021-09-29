Take home, sit outside at new Smoke Shack
From brisket to beignets, the new Smoke Shack barbecue venue in the heart of Crystal River offers an eclectic menu that is drawing hungry crowds to its shaded picnic tables. And owner Chris Brown, who opened the food truck just three months ago at his Kayak Paddles business about a block off U.S. 19, keeps it mostly local with items from nearby Tony’s Produce Market and fresh Angus beef, pork and chicken from a Dunnellon supplier.www.chronicleonline.com
