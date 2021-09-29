CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County Man Died After First Human Illinois Case of Rabies in Over 65 Years

wlip.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Spring Grove, IL) A Lake County man is dead from rabies, the first human case in the state of Illinois since 1954. Lake County Health Department officials say the man woke up in mid-August to find a bat on his neck. The 87-year-old, later identified as Thomas Krob of Spring Grove, refused post exposure rabies treatment, despite the fact that the bat tested positive for the disease. About a month later, Krob started experiencing symptoms…he died at a McHenry County hospital on September 20th.

www.wlip.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabies#Wlip News
