Local trappers weigh in on new wolf regulations

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — If Bob Geringer had another shot, he says he wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. The 79-year-old Salol, Minnesota, man had been in Jackson Hole for several days while out on his first-ever elk hunt. Checking out a new-to-him area alongside the scenic Snake River on a recent morning, Geringer and two pals finally found what they were looking for: a pile of elk, bunched up on a mid-river island. Treading along Emily’s Pond Levee they got to within shooting range, squeezed off about seven shots and watched three cow elk and a calf fall — which was legal, because the non-resident hunters had several licenses each.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO