CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Local trappers weigh in on new wolf regulations

By Andi Bourne
seeleylake.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSitting around the shop table, local trappers Bob Sheppard and Rob Henrekin discussed the expanded wolf hunting and trapping regulations approved by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission this past August. Changes implemented include raising the statewide quota to 450 wolves before review, increasing and removing regional quotas and doubling the total wolves allowed per hunter/trapper from five to 10. The Commission also extending the wolf trapping season and legalized neck snares, baiting and night hunting on private land.

www.seeleylake.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Democrat

Sherman passes new animal regulations

Sherman is rolling out new updates to its animal control ordinances aimed at bringing the code up to modern standards and needs. The Sherman city council voted unanimously this week to approve the new updates amid other reforms to animal control. The new 46-page animal control ordinance includes updated definitions...
SHERMAN, TX
Western News

FWP weighs changes to hunting regulations

After fielding complaints about the complexity of the state’s hunting regulations, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public input on plans to reduce the amount of hunting districts, license and permit types for the 2022-2023 season. Dillion Tabish, FWP Region 1 information and education program manager, said the changes were part of a thinning process the department undertakes every two years. While the changes have not entered a formal comment period yet, Tabish encouraged hunters and residents to submit input or contact FWP wildlife biologists.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
seeleylake.com

Professional and ethical wildlife management undermined

As former members of the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission, we generally refrain from criticizing decisions made by our successors. However, the current Commission’s recent actions regarding the new wolf trapping and hunting regulations are so egregious that we must speak out. The anti-wolf legislation passed during the 2021 Montana...
MISSOULA, MT
Powell Tribune

Hunter mauled by grizzly on North Fork

A 45-year-old elk hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear Saturday morning in the North Fork area west of Cody. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says an initial investigation indicates the man was “attacked after a sudden encounter at close range with an adult female grizzly bear with two cubs.”
CODY, WY
seeleylake.com

Logging with horses returns to Double Arrow Ranch

SEELEY LAKE – While several decades have passed since horses were used to log on the Double Arrow Ranch, last Monday a pair of horses and mules owned by Rob Henrekin and his daughter Jess Lehl helped clean up the Whitetail Aspen Commons. The Double Arrow Land Owner Association (DARLOA) Parks & Resources Committee Chair Tom Browder said the method was a perfect fit for the area.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
US News and World Report

Hunters Report 'Nightmare' After Elk Take on Wyoming Island

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — If Bob Geringer had another shot, he says he wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. The 79-year-old Salol, Minnesota, man had been in Jackson Hole for several days while out on his first-ever elk hunt. Checking out a new-to-him area alongside the scenic Snake River on a recent morning, Geringer and two pals finally found what they were looking for: a pile of elk, bunched up on a mid-river island. Treading along Emily’s Pond Levee they got to within shooting range, squeezed off about seven shots and watched three cow elk and a calf fall — which was legal, because the non-resident hunters had several licenses each.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Sheppard
New York Post

What does Yellowstone’s ‘zone of death’ have to do with Gabby Petito?

The case of Long Island woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance has reignited theories about a “zone of death” in Yellowstone National Park where a murderer could get off scot-free. Petito last called her family from Grand Teton National Park, which neighbors Yellowstone National Park — where a glitch in the Constitution...
LIFESTYLE
Wake Up Wyoming

How To Stay Out Of Danger When In Wyoming’s Deadly Bear Country

Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors airs every Sunday morning at 9am and is available ON-DEMAND 24/7. Thanks to our friends at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports we discuss everything hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and outdoorsy that you can think of. Every week we talk with Wyoming Game and Fish and recently we had the chance to chat with WGFD Large Carnivore Supervisor for the entire state of Wyoming Dan Thompson about bear safety.
WYOMING STATE
lptv.org

New Regulations in Effect for Upcoming Waterfowl Hunting Season

This upcoming weekend marks the opening of Minnesota’s regular waterfowl season. But there are some new changes to be aware of. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says there are some new regulations in effect for this season, including shooting hours ending at sunset the entire season and a Canada goose daily bag limit of five per day.
ANIMALS
cowboystatedaily.com

Moose On The Loose Strolls Through Cody

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s moose population is on the rise — and young bull moose looking to strike out on their own are moving farther away from their traditional stomping grounds. One of these wandering ungulates made his way into downtown Cody on Friday,...
CODY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Fish And Wildlife#Wolves#Nrm#Usfws
Capital Journal

Prevention is key to curbing zebra mussel spread

Invasive species are nothing new to agencies tasked with tending to public lands and wildlife habitats. From plants and animals to aquatic life, invasive species come in all forms. Now, South Dakota is dealing with the “poster child of invasive species” — the zebra mussel. That was South Dakota Game,...
ANIMALS
seeleylake.com

Community Briefs

SEELEY LAKE - The Seeley Lake Senior Center is closed for congregate meals until further notice. It continues to offer carry out and delivered meals. Please call 406-677-2008 the night before or by 8 a.m. the day of and leave a message with the number of meals. Carry out meals can be picked up between 10:45 - 11:30 a.m.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy