On My Mind: A safe harbor in a storm

Imagine a young Islander whom I will call Becca. She was stationed in Afghanistan, saw her buddies killed, one right next to her. On returning to the Vineyard, she struggled with nightmares and flashbacks. She felt numb and cut off from her feelings. Sometimes hours passed with no awareness of how she had spent that time. She was always on guard, slept minimally, and sometimes couldn’t stop hearing in her head the noises of combat and the voices of dead comrades. She comforted herself with Percocet and later heroin, which offered temporary relief but soon became a problem when she realized she couldn’t stop. She managed to hold down a low-level job, but all her earnings went to support her habit. Becca and her childhood sweetheart found themselves fighting incessantly, and eventually, Becca’s boyfriend became physically abusive.