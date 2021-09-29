CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Jackson Is Livin’ on Love With His High School Sweetheart! Meet the Country Icon’s Wife Denise

By Kelly Braun
 7 days ago
For as long as Alan Jackson has been entertaining audiences with his traditional country music, he’s had the loving support of his wife, Denise Jackson. Having crossed paths long before the honky-tonk hitmaker rose to fame in the 1990s, Alan established an unbreakable bond with his high school sweetheart.

The “Chattahoochee” artist’s romance with Denise dates back to the 1970s when the two crossed paths in high school. According to Do You Remember, their relationship quickly blossomed, and Alan was just 21 years old when he married his love on December 15, 1979.

After more than a decade of marriage, the “Livin’ on Love” crooner and Denise started their family when they welcomed their first daughter, Mattie, in 1990. Three years later, Alan and the author expanded their brood with the birth of daughter Alexandra in 1993, followed by their youngest child, Dani, in 1997.

Despite creating a beautiful family while simultaneously excelling in his career, Alan struggled in his marriage, and following the birth of their third daughter, the couple separated for several months. As Taste of Country reported, the “Remember When” singer and Denise eventually worked through their marriage, though he was unfaithful.

Denise reflected on Alan’s infidelity in her 2007 book It’s All About Him, and she also opened up about the devastating period of time during an interview with People. Though Denise described the situation as the “worst shattering,” she said it actually led to some of the “greatest blessings in [her] life.”

“His betrayal and our separation were what led to this new, passionate love relationship with God,” the blonde beauty shared in 2007. “[It] also led to us being able to have the kind of marriage that we both always wanted but just didn’t know how to have.”

It’s been more than two decades since Alan and Denise’s brief separation, and their marriage has only gotten stronger since. “When I’m down, he lifts me up. When he’s down, I try to lift him up,” Denise said during a joint appearance on Today in September 2021 alongside her husband, who revealed his diagnosis with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Speaking with host Jenna Bush Hager on the NBC morning show, Alan said he was diagnosed with the genetic “neurological disease,” which he “inherited” from his father 10 years ago. Though the singer said the disease has been “affecting” him for years and has “no cure,” he’s staying positive with the support of his wife and loved ones. “The happy side of that is we’ve had a fairy-tale life,” Denise gushed.

To learn more about Alan’s spouse of 40-plus years, keep scrolling!

Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

