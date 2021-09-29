Tulsa PD reinstates traffic safety position following rise in deadly crashes

Tulsa PD Tulsa Police have brought back the Traffic Safety Coordinator position in light of an increase in deadly car crashes this year.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have brought back the Traffic Safety Coordinator position in light of an increase in deadly car crashes this year.

Police say to date in 2021, 49 people have been killed in Tulsa traffic collisions. On average in years prior, the city had 45 in an entire year.

“There’s a number of things that could affect or play into why people drive the way they do or make the decisions that they make,” Lt. Paul Madden said. “From speed habits, to inattentive driving, there’s even a theory out there that COVID has somehow made people drive angry…something is going on in 2021 that the Tulsa Police Department has noticed.”

Lt. Madden was recently named TPD’s new Traffic Safety Coordinator.

It was a position that hadn’t been filled since the last coordinator retired in 2014, but Madden says with the uptick in major injury and deadly wrecks, Chief Wendell Franklin saw the need to restaff it.

Lt. Madden says he will focus on both education and enforcement.

He plans to create programs to achieve both goals.

“I would like the public’s input of, ‘hey I don’t understand this in traffic,’ ask me. I may make a video on it. I will definitely return the email,” Lt. Madden said.

Police citation numbers show a snapshot how often traffic violations are taking place in town.

They say 81st and Memorial, 21st and Garnett, 71st and Mingo and 71st and Highway 169 are all problem spots.

Lt. Madden says when doing group traffic enforcement, officers write on average 50 tickets at 71st and 169 in just an hour.

TPD’s motorcycle unit wrote around 850 tickets recently, in just one week of regular city-wide enforcement.

If you have questions, Lt. Madden encourages you to email him at pmadden@cityoftulsa.org

