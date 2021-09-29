CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals look for momentum against Meyer, winless Jaguars

By MITCH STACY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hcmf2_0cBuPCL300
1 of 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are desperate for a win. The Cincinnati Bengals are learning how to be a winning team.

The Jaguars are 0-3 under first-year NFL coach Urban Meyer, who didn’t lose much in 17 years as a college head coach.

The Bengals are 2-1 for the first time since 2018. Quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy and rediscovering the chemistry he had with receiver Ja’Marr Chase when they were teammates on LSU’s 2019 national championship team.

The Bengals are confident coming off a 24-10 win over divisional rival Pittsburgh last Sunday.

“You continue to build the culture and build the winning culture,” Burrow said. “And we’re starting to understand how to win. On offense, we’ve got to get better at putting the dagger in them when we have them on the ropes. We can finish better.”

Meyer, who coached Ohio State for seven seasons and won a national championship in 2014, returns to Ohio for the first time as an NFL coach when the Jaguars visit Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium for a Thursday night matchup.

Meyer said the Jaguars are getting closer to playing a complete game. They were leading late in the third quarter Sunday before losing 31-19 to Arizona.

“First game, nothing,” Meyer lamented. “Second game, we made it through a half that we were playing pretty well. Third game, we’re getting (there). I’m looking for constant improvement. I’m looking for loyalty and faith in the locker room, which I have. That’s never wavered. I’m not taking anything away from the Cardinals, we played well enough and (if) we don’t make some mistakes, we could’ve won that game.”

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin agreed. The Jags must learn how to finish.

“You know, so many things that we did special out there that we can build off of going into the rest of this season, and we needed that — we really needed that,” Griffin said. “We all know there are things we still have to work on. That is why we have this long season. We are going to go back to the drawing board and we have a quick turnaround, so we will do whatever takes.”

Jacksonville is trying to avoid losing its 19th consecutive game.

YOUNG GUNS

This game will mark the second time in NFL history that a rookie quarterback chosen No. 1 overall (Trevor Lawrence) faces a quarterback who was chosen No. 1 overall the previous year (Burrow). The only other instance came in 2019, when rookie Kyler Murray of Arizona bested Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield.

DISMISSING DROPS

Rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals top draft pick, got a deserved reputation for dropping passes in the preseason. He’s put that issue behind him. He caught two touchdown passes last week, one of them a spectacular fingertip grab in the end zone. Actually, he’s the only player in the Super Bowl era with a receiving TD of at least 30 yards in each of his first three games. He has 11 catches, four of them for scores.

O-LINE OPTIMISM

One of the unsung heroes of the Bengals win over the Steelers might have been Jackson Carman, the rookie from Clemson who started in place of injured veteran guard Xavier Su’a-Filo. Carman, who protected Lawrence’s blind side for two years at Clemson, didn’t allow a sack or hit on Burrow. Granted, some of Pittsburgh best pass rushers were out with injuries, but the Bengals’ line looked much improved.

SECONDARY SHUFFLE

The Jaguars are retooling their secondary less than a month into the season. They traded cornerback CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft, to Carolina on Monday for tight end Dan Arnold. The deal also included a swap of draft picks. With Henderson gone, rookie Tyson Campbell will step into a starting spot opposite the veteran Griffin. And nickel cornerback Tre Herndon, who missed the first three games because of a sprained knee ligament, will make his 2021 debut against the Bengals.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

___

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has grabbed recent headlines in the footballing world courtesy of a video that has gone viral on social media since yesterday. The coach who is yet to win his first match as coach of the football side has now been the center of attraction for something other than the results on the pitch.
NFL
defector.com

Urban Meyer Spotted Having A Grim Men’s Evening At His Ohio Steakhouse

After the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 0-4 on Thursday, head coach Urban Meyer said his “head was spinning,” and was described as appearing “physically and emotionally drained.” He seems to have miraculously recovered within 24 hours. The Jags lost 24-21 to the Bengals in Cincinnati, on a last-second field goal,...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Family Situation

Earlier Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly called a team meeting. The Jaguars coach was caught on video at his bar in Columbus with a woman who was not his wife. The incident came after the Jaguars left Ohio without their head coach – an oddity in the NFL and elsewhere.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Tim Tebow Shares Honest Admission On Urban Meyer’s Future

Just a few days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost their 19th-straight game after a 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the game, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said he was “heartbroken” about the loss. A day after the loss, one of Meyer’s former players gave insight into his mindset moving forward.
NFL
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Urban Meyer
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Urban Meyer says Bengals loss was 'heartbreaking,' expects team to 'win some games' this season

The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 0-4 on Thursday night, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-21. "Heartbreaking" was the word used by both rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and first-year head coach Urban Meyer to describe the night, and it's an accurate descriptor. The Jaguars lost two starters to injury, blew a 14-0 lead in the second half and the loss tied for the second-longest NFL losing streak in the Super Bowl era.
NFL
Star-Banner

Gene Frenette: Urban Meyer bar video is a bad look, even if Jaguars' coach did nothing wrong

What is it football coaches say about the tape? Oh, yeah, it never lies. In this instance, it's subject to wide interpretation. But if what millions of social media users have seen on video from Urban Meyer having what appears a little too good of a time at his Urban Chophouse restaurant/bar in Columbus, then the Jaguars’ winless head coach has a more awkward public relations mess to deal with than previous ones in his career.
NFL
USA Today

Urban Meyer reveals he asked Joe Burrow for help with Trevor Lawrence

The link between Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is still plenty strong. Just ask Meyer, who revealed this week that he hit up Burrow for advice as he got ready to take No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence under his wing in Jacksonville. Mitch...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Urban Meyer’s ‘head spinning’ after Jaguars’ loss to Bengals

The turning point in the game on Thursday night between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals appeared to happen in the second quarter. Facing a 4th and goal from the one-yard line and up 14-0, the Jaguars opted to go for it with less than a minute left until halftime. Trevor Lawrence was stuffed, the Bengals got the stop and came out of halftime on fire.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Cincinnati Bengals#Lsu#Cardinals
Sportico

Urban Meyer on Hot Seat as Khan Calls Conduct ‘Inexcusable’

In the wake of an 0-4 start to the 2021 season and being featured in an embarrassing video with a young woman dancing close to his lap, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer could suddenly find his job in jeopardy. On Tuesday, media analyst and former Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots executive Michael Lombardi tweeted: “there are many closed-door meetings happening over the last two days in the [Jaguars’] football offices and none of them have anything to do with the Titans.  Stay tuned.  This might get ugly.” Meyer, whom Jacksonville hired in January, has apologized to his family, Jaguars owner...
NFL
Springfield News Sun

Bengals in prime time: 5 storylines to watch in tonight’s game against Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals take the stage in primetime Thursday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a battle between the last two No. 1 draft picks. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow goes up against Jaguars rookie No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence in a Thursday Night Football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati (2-1) seeks to build on the momentum of Sunday’s AFC North win at Pittsburgh. Led by former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Jacksonville is seeking its first win.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Has Honest Admission After Loss To Bengals

Two days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered halftime with a lead over the Cincinnati Bengals, but couldn’t hold on. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, it wasn’t to be as the Bengals hit a last second field goal en route to a 24-21 win. Following the game, head coach Urban Meyer made an interesting admission.
NFL
NFL

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer: 'Just sickening' to lose big lead to Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars controlled the first half of Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, jumping out to a 14-0 halftime lead, but couldn't hold on at the end of the 24-21 loss to the Bengals. Despite getting stuffed at the goal line to close the half and seeing their lead whipped...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
WRDW-TV

Jaguars’ Meyer apologizes for ‘just stupid’ actions in video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for actions he called “just stupid.”. A video surfaced Saturday night showing a woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap. Another video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind. The 57-year-old Meyer called a team meeting to address his actions and vowed to “own it.” That’s the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility. He says his actions were “just stupid and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

602K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy