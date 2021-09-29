Deer Creek Daisies meet once again
Members of the Deer Creek Daisy Garden Club met at Streetside 62 restaurant for only the second time in 19 months. It was so nice to be together. The theme of the month was “Mums the Word.” Julie Garringer of Garringer Pumpkin Patch was the guest speaker. She told us how her dad, Larry Garringer, started in the pumpkin selling business in his front yard 43 years ago. It has grown from just pumpkins of all sizes to now gourds, Indian corn, bales of straw, corn stalks and a favorite of many picture taking backdrops. The thing they are most proud of are their loyal customers that have turned into several generations making the trip to pick out pumpkins over the years.www.recordherald.com
