Cool days are right around the bend. And yes, the children are ecstatic about it. Elijah was wondering if it's going to snow now. Imagine a gigantic pile of coats, jackets, and sweatshirts on the basement floor, with children all around and on top of the pile exclaiming over what they used to wear or declaring that the coat which was too big for last winter will fit perfectly this year. While we do wear a wide range of colors in dresses and shirts, we try to keep our coats to black, gray, or brown.

COOK, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO