Rookie girl group LIGHTSUM drops teaser photos for their first official comeback 'Light a Wish'
LIGHTSUM continues to prepare for its first comeback since its debut. The girl group will be making a comeback with their upcoming 2nd single album, 'Light a Wish.'. Coming up next month on October 13 at 6 PM KST, LIGHTSUM's 2nd single album contains a total of 3 brand new tracks. The group's comeback title track is "Vivace," a term in classical music which describes a fast and lively tempo. The album also includes b-sidetracks "You, Jam" and "Popcorn."www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0