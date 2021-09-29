CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie girl group LIGHTSUM drops teaser photos for their first official comeback 'Light a Wish'

By Sophie-Ha
Cover picture for the articleLIGHTSUM continues to prepare for its first comeback since its debut. The girl group will be making a comeback with their upcoming 2nd single album, 'Light a Wish.'. Coming up next month on October 13 at 6 PM KST, LIGHTSUM's 2nd single album contains a total of 3 brand new tracks. The group's comeback title track is "Vivace," a term in classical music which describes a fast and lively tempo. The album also includes b-sidetracks "You, Jam" and "Popcorn."

