Rookie girl group LIGHTSUM drops teaser photos for their first official comeback 'Light a Wish'

On September 27 KST, the S2 Entertainment rookie girl group announced that their official fanclub will now be referred to as 'SURE' – standing for "Surely U(Yours) Refulgently Ever." According to the group, 'SURE' is not only an English affirmative, but also symbolizes the trust between HOT ISSUE and their fans and how they will continue to shine at one another's sides.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO