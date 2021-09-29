Crickets on the menu... count me in

It may not be the national dish of Venezuela (that honor is reserved for pabellón criollo), but it would be impossible to picture a Venezuelan food spread without at least one arepa in sight. (It would also be wrong not to acknowledge that the same thing can be said for a Colombian food spread.) But no matter where you are, an arepa, which is made of pre-cooked corn flour — also known as masarepa — and water, is more than likely grilled and then sliced open to be filled with anything from queso blanco, eggs, or avocado to black beans, meat, or seafood.

