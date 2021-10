A newly discovered Android Trojan being used in a campaign that tricks victims into subscribing to premium SMS services is believed to have over 10 million victims. Discovered and detailed today by researchers at mobile security company Zimperium Inc., the “GriftHorse” malware has been found embedded in more than 200 malicious applications, many of which have been offered on the Google Play Store. The GriftHorse campaign is thought to have been running since November 2020 and has targeted millions of users in more than 70 countries.

