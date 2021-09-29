“It Was A Stump Speech": Letitia James Tests Waters At Power Breakfast While Defending Cuomo Report
New York State Attorney General Letitia James delivered a full-throated defense of her office’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, her first and most pointed comments on the 168-page report which ultimately led to his resignation, while at the same time testing what many heard as a stump speech for a potential run for governor.gothamist.com
Comments / 1