Behind the headlines of losses to COVID-19 in our community is often a child. A child who is grappling with the death of a family member or a friend. Given the level of loss in our city, it’s unsurprising our schools are seeing a level of trauma and grief we’ve never seen before. Communities In Schools, or CIS-SA, is seeing the tremendous weight our children are carrying and the effect it is having on our students.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO