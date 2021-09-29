CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

MAC Is Relaunching Its Most Iconic Lipstick Shade in Three New Formulas

By Chinea Rodriguez
Byrdie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there a lip color quite as iconic as MAC's Ruby Woo? The classic, universally flattering red has gained quite the loyal following over the years. Makeup artists swear by it, celebrities love it (Saweetie, Rosalía, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift are all fans), and it's a constant best-seller—in fact, MAC sells four Ruby Woo lipsticks around the world every minute. In short, your lipstick collection isn't complete without it. And now, thanks to MAC's latest launch, the shade is available in three new unique formulas.

www.byrdie.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Only Curls silk pillowcase review: Can it define our waves and add shine?

Only Curls is a brand that’s passionate about steering customers away from the straighteners and embracing their natural hair type. The curl promoting products it stocks are created for coils, curls, kinks, and waves and don’t contain any sulphates, silicone, or parabens.It also aligns itself with the Curly Girl Method, a tailored haircare routine that was originally created by hairdresser Lorraine Massey. It has garnered huge popularity online thanks to its success in promoting hair’s natural bounce and moisture, inspiring a community of fans that share tips and tricks. The method focuses on using specific hair towels and turbans when...
HAIR CARE
Elle

Coach Relaunches its Iconic Rogue Bag

September marks the dawn of fall and the urge to reinvent one’s wardrobe. Plush sweaters, trim coats, and boots of all kinds are seasonal pillars worthy of a refresh. But how to anchor it all with sharp day-to-day sophistication? You can’t go wrong with a poised handbag like the Coach Rogue. It’s one of executive creative director Stuart Vevers’s most timeless and versatile designs, not to mention an essential part of the equation for sleek on-the-go style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

5 Popular ’90s Lipstick Shades We’re Still Obsessed With In 2021

If you're a beauty enthusiast with a TikTok account, you'll know that the '90s are trending big time. Sleek bobs, thin eyebrows (yes, really), and matte skin are all back with a vengeance, but none are getting more hits than the '90s lip. From ultra-light nude to dark and brooding...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
fox9.com

From making your own lipstick to vintage, new shops for fall

If you like to shop 'til you drop, there's plenty of new stores to check out this fall. From making your own lipstick to finding vintage treasures, Trend & Style editor for MSP Magazine, Madeline Nachbar stopped by Good Day with the new stores getting buzz.
MAKEUP
Byrdie

Rosalía's MAC Collection Has Everything You Need for a Bold Nail Look (Including Crystals)

After conquering the music world and winning a Grammy in the process, it’s safe to say that Rosalía accomplishes anything and everything she sets her mind to. Fluent in three languages, the writer and producer of her first two albums, and a cultural force, Rosalía is a multi-hyphenate talent to watch. So, it came as no surprise when she added "beauty icon" to her long list of accolades.
MAKEUP
makeupandbeautyblog.com

#FoundationFocus: Mostly Matte With a Subtle Pink Sheen Using MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 and Strobe Cream in Pinklite

This MAC classic foundation is still one of my favorites!. I threw it waaaaaaay back to the old school today with MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation. C’mon, MAC girls, I know y’all went through a phase when you wore this for a minute. I know I totally did! It was my jam back in the day. I’m talking late ’90s, early 2000s. It was the first MAC Foundation I ever tried.
MAKEUP
manofmany.com

New Balance’s Most Iconic Sneakers Return for MADE 990 Series

Established in 1982, the 990 series can only be described as iconic. A word reserved for only the best and most well-received sneakers in the world, there are less than 20 sneakers that can even lay claim to such a title. Since establishing itself as a quality running shoe in the 80s and 90s and epitomising itself as the quintessential throwback ‘dad shoe’ in the mid to late 2010s, the New Balance 990 has been worn by everyone from Princess Diana to Timothée Chalamet.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formulas#Mac#Ruby S Crew#Ruby New#Powder Kiss Lipstick
Byrdie

I Reviewed Olay Total Effects CC Cream for a No-Makeup, Makeup Look

We put the Olay Total Effects Tone CC Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Whether you need full coverage or just a tinted foundation to get you through the day, it’s no surprise to anyone that there are thousands of skin complexion products available to address a myriad of concerns. If a subtle skin tint is what you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.
MAKEUP
Hypebae

CLE Cosmetics Launches New Shades of Its Melting Lip Powder

CLE Cosmetics, the beauty brand loved for its minimalist packaging and versatile formulas, has expanded its makeup offerings with new fall-inspired hues for its Melting Lip Powder lineup. For those who have yet to try the product, the pigmented powder is made to transform into a lip tint with a...
MAKEUP
Byrdie

Editors' Picks: The Beauty and Wellness Products That Got Us Through September

The cool breezes that usher in the fall season also bring forth excitement. Perhaps it’s the relief it brings from summer’s often oppressive heat, or maybe it’s the promise of autumnal traditions. This fall, Team Byrdie’s picks are just as thrilling as the seasonal shift, featuring never-before-seen makeup and beauty tool innovations. Also included are products that help us celebrate fall rituals, like cozy candles and skincare with comforting textures. Keep reading to see the picks that got us through September and have us looking forward to the months ahead.
SKIN CARE
Grazia

MAC's Iconic Ruby Woo Lipstick Just Had A Makeover

If you're a fan of red lipstick, MAC's iconic 'Ruby Woo' is probably in your make up bag. Loved by beauty editors, celebs and make-up artists the world over, the universally flattering shade – true red with a blue undertone – has achieved cult like status, with 4 sold every minute across the world.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
glamourmagazine.co.uk

MAC has just revealed three new versions of their iconic Ruby Woo Lipstick and we want them all

Name a more iconic red lipstick than MAC's Ruby Woo – we'll wait. Didn't think so. The cherry shade, which can be described as a brilliant blue red, has been a firm favourite among makeup lovers for its highly pigmented formula and its matte and long-lasting finish since it first launched over 20 years ago. To this day, one Ruby Woo Lipstick sells every eight seconds making it one of the most popular lipsticks ever.
MAKEUP
Byrdie

10 South Asian-Owned Beauty Brands You Need To Try

Last week, I was singing my favorite Bollywood song while applying beauty products from South Asian-owned brands. I went through my skincare routine, using products from Ranavat and Aavrani. Then, I went on to do a fun eye look with the Kulfi Beauty Kajal Eyeliner and a Meera Beauty eyeshadow palette.
MAKEUP
Byrdie

I Never Knew I Liked Lip Liner Until I Tried These Viral TikTok Techniques

Thanks to its user-specific For You page, TikTok really can feel like a clubhouse with entertainment tailored…well, just for you. In the case of my feed, I’m most likely to come across videos about Bang energy drinks, Taylor Swift song mashups, bizarrely glitchy memes pulsating to pitched-up music, and—of course—endless beauty hacks.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Cult US brand Drybar has launched its hair styling collection in the UK – but will it blow us away?

Cult US brand Drybar originated from the concept that beautifully styled hair shouldn’t require expensive appointments. Founded in 2010 by stylist and entrepreneur Alli Webb, its fast-growing salon chain serves up affordable blow dries only, and no cuts or colour.Listed in the top “100 brilliant ideas of 2010” by Entrepreneur Magazine, the brand dropped its matching haircare range in 2012, and the year after, was hailed as one of New York Magazine’s “boom brands”. Reported by Forbes to be making $50m (£37m) in revenue by 2014, the magazine recently featured Drybar for providing a forward-thinking beauty experience. Today, there are...
HAIR CARE
Byrdie

The Best October Beauty Launches: From Cozy Candles to the Perfect Brown Lipstick

Although October unofficially marks the beginning of the spooky season, it's also peak fall and a great excuse to get cozy with your approach to self-care and wellness. This month, we're all about diving into the new products that evoke warmth and peace. It is no coincidence that a notable theme of this moon includes "sweater weather."
SKIN CARE
anothermag.com

Miu Miu Transforms Normal Clothing Into Something Attractive and Seductive

For spring, Miuccia Prada decided to cut it up. “To cut is powerful – it is a direct action, something very basic that can have enormous impact,” she said ahead of her latest show. “Today, I am interested in the idea of economy – of paring back, working with the existing, the real, to transform what we already have.” So, it was a wardrobe of everyday pieces – chinos, blue-collar working shirts, knit sweaters, car coats – that formed the basis of her Spring/Summer 2022 Miu Miu collection. But, as suggested by the collection’s title – ‘Basic Instincts’ – there was something subversive and provocative in store.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Models Her Own Brand in Knit Dress & a Bold Twist On Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend

Ciara proved she is her own brand’s No. 1 fan this week by modeling pieces from her new LITA line. The “1, 2 Step” singer opted for a fall-ready ensemble from the brand, opting for a gray high-neck midi dress complete with a slit leg and a knit fabric; similar designs from LITA retail for $348 at Nordstrom with Ciara’s beanie available for $128, too. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a...
NFL
Baller Status

Cat Footwear Elevates its Iconic Boot with the eColorado

Workwear fashion has been a staple for years and Cat Footwear has been a leader in the space, offering durable, high-quality products for all. Most recently, they launched a new boot with this exact philosophy in mind — a product that is literally born from work, The eColorado. The Colorado,...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy