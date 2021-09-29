MAC Is Relaunching Its Most Iconic Lipstick Shade in Three New Formulas
Is there a lip color quite as iconic as MAC's Ruby Woo? The classic, universally flattering red has gained quite the loyal following over the years. Makeup artists swear by it, celebrities love it (Saweetie, Rosalía, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift are all fans), and it's a constant best-seller—in fact, MAC sells four Ruby Woo lipsticks around the world every minute. In short, your lipstick collection isn't complete without it. And now, thanks to MAC's latest launch, the shade is available in three new unique formulas.www.byrdie.com
