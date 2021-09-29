CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 7 Preview: Fayetteville-Perry at East Clinton

By Wilmington News Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Clinton looks to end a three-game losing streak Friday night in a front a homecoming crowd as Fayetteville-Perry visits Lees Creek. ”Fayetteville will be another tough test,” EC head coach Steven Olds said. “They have a talented trio of skill players and the QB (Levi Wiederhold) is big with a strong arm. They like to throw the ball and it is not uncommon to see them throw upwards of 50 times a game. Defensively, we have seen them in an even front but we would not be surprised to see them come out in a 5-2 and load the box.”

