Jason comes in hot by torching the Bears and Matt Nagy following an embarrassing 26-6 loss in Cleveland. After three seasons of excuses, is it finally time to find someone else to coach the Bears (0:10)? Postgame, Nagy himself said “It starts with me,” so where do the Bears go from here (19:00)? Next we take your calls on The Full Go voicemail (26:00), and you didn’t hold back. Lance Briggs (NBC Sports Chicago/7x Pro Bowl LB) has seen some bad offensive performances during his time with the Bears. At what point does a coach lose control of his locker room (36:00)? In Outside the Chi, Jason covers the most interesting story lines from around the league in Week 3 (53:00).

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO