Homecoming parade to close Monroe St. Friday

Several downtown streets, including S. Monroe St. (M-125), will close Friday afternoon for the annual homecoming parade being held by Monroe High School. The procession will start at 5 p.m. at Monroe Middle School located at 503 Washington St. The procession will move west on E. Fifth St. to S. Monroe, then north to W. Front St. and west on Front to the Knights of Columbus hall where units will disband. The streets where the parade is planned will close between 15 and 30 minutes, said Patrick Lewis, director of engineering and public services for the city.