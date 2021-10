Western Michigan football picked up their second straight win by defeating the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday by a score of 23-3. The game started off slow for the Bronco offense, with their first possession moving steadily but ultimately hindered by penalties. WMU would punt the ball, and after a six play, 52 yard drive the Spartans would kick a field goal to go up 3-0 with 9:45 remaining in the first quarter.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO