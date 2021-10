It is officially the fall season, which brings up three Fall-related topics at the Owen County Public library. Early fall is a perfect time for camping and for visiting beautiful McCormick’s Creek State Park. At the library we currently have Park passes that can be checked out for one week at a time. The passes take the place of an entry fee into the park. Spend a day or spend a week camping and exploring the park and hiking the trails, visiting the caves and waterfalls, taking horseback or pony rides, fishing, playing tennis, canoeing, or going to the playground or nature center. It’s a great place to get away or to enjoy as a “Stay-cation”.

OWEN COUNTY, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO