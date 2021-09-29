Kali Uchis shares new version of “fue mejor” featuring SZA

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Fall has officially arrived, and we’re ushering in a new month and season with a handful of new music releases. Meek Mill is back with his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, kicked off with the standout track, “Intro (Hate on Me).” Wale and J. Cole joined forces again for the danceable record, “Poke It Out.” And Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid just dropped their joint project, Trust Fund Babies, which includes the braggadocious record, “Feelin Like Tunechi.” This week’s list also includes new songs from Yo Gotti, Kali Uchis, SZA, Burna Boy, and more.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO