Kali Uchis shares new version of “fue mejor” featuring SZA
Kali Uchis landed some very well-deserved success last year with her excellent album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, a project boosted by the virality of its single “telepatía.” After winning a Billboard Latin Music Award for Latin Pop Album of the Year and snagging a Best Dance Recording Grammy with Kaytranada for the Bubba single "10%," Kali Uchis keeps the momentum alive by revisiting the Sin Miedo track "fue mejor."www.thefader.com
