CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Haven, MI

Eickholt chosen to fill vacancy on GH school board

By MATTHEW EHLER Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgvdV_0cBuMPOD00
New appointee Marc Eickholt interviews in front of the Grand Haven school board on Tuesday. Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler

After a lengthy, wavering discussion, Grand Haven Area Public Schools' Board of Education appointed Marc Eickholt to the vacant position of trustee during a special meeting Tuesday.

Eickholt is a presales solution consultant at Siemens Digital Industries Software and was previously the application development manager for the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. He has a background in technology and leadership, and those attributes ultimately tipped the scales in his favor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortions quickly resumed in at least six Texas clinics after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but other physicians remained hesitant, afraid the court order would not stand for long and thrust them back into legal jeopardy. It was unclear...
ABC News

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
County
Ottawa County, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Education
City
Grand Haven, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Education
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Tesla moving headquarters to Austin from San Francisco Bay Area

Electric automaker Tesla announced Thursday that its headquarters will officially move from Palo Alto, California to Texas, but that the company will continue to have a major presence in the Bay Area, CBS San Francisco reports. "I am excited to announce that we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gh
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
692
Followers
112
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy