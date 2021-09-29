Eickholt chosen to fill vacancy on GH school board

New appointee Marc Eickholt interviews in front of the Grand Haven school board on Tuesday. Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler

After a lengthy, wavering discussion, Grand Haven Area Public Schools' Board of Education appointed Marc Eickholt to the vacant position of trustee during a special meeting Tuesday.

Eickholt is a presales solution consultant at Siemens Digital Industries Software and was previously the application development manager for the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. He has a background in technology and leadership, and those attributes ultimately tipped the scales in his favor.