A new group of influencers is shaping our financial decisions. Here's how marketers can reach them.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Google survey showed that 37% of household financial decision-makers were "persuaders." The group sways others' decisions on products and expects easy experiences with financial companies. Fintech and legacy financial companies are already targeting persuaders with products and services. Industries ranging from technology to healthcare have a group of consumers...

