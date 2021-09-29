CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite is letting in non-Insiders for this weekend's big team battle beta

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend's Halo Infinite beta is bigger than before, both in player invites going out and in the matches you'll tackle. Registered Halo Insiders have been getting their hands on with Halo Infinite's multiplayer in 343's recent beta tests and now this weekend you can too. Well, maybe, provided you can pester a friend invite code out of a pal of yours who's already an Insider. If you find yourself queued up to play, you'll be participating in those chaotic 12v12 spartan matches Friday through Sunday.

