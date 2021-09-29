Halo Infinite is letting in non-Insiders for this weekend's big team battle beta

343 details in a new blog post every way Halo Infinite players will be able to gain XP, progress in the battle pass, and earn rewards with various and diverse options. Even though Halo Infinite won’t include per match XP, 343 has explained in detail how the game will still include various engaging avenues for players to earn XP including Daily Challenges, Weekly Challenges, and more. 343 has also promised that it has heard the community feedback regarding the seemingly limited in scope progression system of Halo Infinite, and the need for an incremental Match XP system similar to that of Halo 5’s that will feed into the Battle Pass progression. While the changes won’t be available at launch, 343 is promising to keep on evolving the experience in future post-launch seasons.

