Alexandria, MN

From the Echo Press archives, 1996: New 320 area code becomes mandatory after pagers, faxes and cell phones spur need for more numbers

By Editorials
Echo Press
 7 days ago

This Week in 1971 – 50 years ago: The 3M Company is donating nearly eight acres of land to the City of Alexandria and to the Alexandria Area Vocational-Technical School Student Center Foundation. A 2.5-acre parcel will be used by the foundation as the site for a new student center. The remaining 5.1 acres – being given to the city – must be used for recreational or educational services, according to the transaction. The land is located along the northern edge of the 3M Coated Abrasives Plant property on Highway 29. The transfer of land will square off the 3M property lines and reduce the number of acres owned by 3M from 53 to approximately 45.

