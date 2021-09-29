Miami Heat: 10 FGs Or Less For Bam Adebayo In 15 Percent Of Last Year’s Games

Miami Heat rising star Bam Adebayo recently revealed that he underwent a major body transformation over the offseason after spending much of the summer in the weight room. “I got in the weight room,” Adebayo told the Miami Herald. “Just because last year, I couldn’t lift as much as I could because I had my shoulder injury from the Finals. So I was thinner up top than I should’ve been. That comes with recovery. Since we had such a short offseason and went straight into last season, I could only do so much. But this offseason, I’ve really been in the weight room and made a conscious effort to get my body back to where it was.”

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO