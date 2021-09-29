CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavish revival of 'My Fair Lady' felt more poignant in mostly full theater

By Brandy McDonnell, The Oklahoman, Oklahoma City
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

OKC Broadway — the local presenter of nationally touring Broadway shows — ended its extended pandemic intermission Sept. 28 with the Oklahoma City opening night of the beloved classic "My Fair Lady." Performances of the lavish staged and subtly revised production of the Lerner & Loewe musical continue through Oct....

