Lavish revival of 'My Fair Lady' felt more poignant in mostly full theater

As national touring musicals begin making a comeback, Colin Anderson is thrilled to be coming back to his hometown. "It's been quite a long time since I have made any professional waves in Oklahoma City, and I'm so excited ... especially considering how beautiful the Civic Center is. I have friends who are touring professionals as well, and they are not even from Oklahoma and they're like, 'Oh, just wait until you get to the Civic Center.' It's just one of the most beautiful big houses that is in the country," he said.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO