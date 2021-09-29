New York Giants 2022 Mock Draft: Is An Upgrade At QB Necessary?

Jordan Raanan gives the Giants a confidence rating of 1.2 out of 10. What to know: If they’re not going to beat the Falcons at home on Eli Manning Day, where are the wins coming from on the schedule? The Giants (0-3) play next at the Saints, at the Cowboys, vs. the Rams, vs. the Panthers, at the Chiefs, vs. the Raiders and then at the Bucs. Yikes! They want to keep saying they’re only worried about this week and what they can control at the moment. The rest of us are concerned about where this season is headed and who will be accountable for this mess. — Jordan Raanan.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO