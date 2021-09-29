CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Delton, WI

Lake Delton looks into possible Grateful Shed ordinance violation

By ERICA DYNES
Wiscnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillage officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September. Trustees went into closed session at about 2:07 p.m. Sept. 27 following its regular board meeting. When the board reconvened into open session trustees approved to authorize Village Attorney Richard Cross to meet with Jason Field, owner of Grateful Shed, to formulate a resolution to the events that happened Sept. 11-12 on the restaurant property and come up with a signed agreement by the next meeting. The village’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 11.

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 2

