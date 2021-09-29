Lake Delton looks into possible Grateful Shed ordinance violation

Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September. Trustees went into closed session at about 2:07 p.m. Sept. 27 following its regular board meeting. When the board reconvened into open session trustees approved to authorize Village Attorney Richard Cross to meet with Jason Field, owner of Grateful Shed, to formulate a resolution to the events that happened Sept. 11-12 on the restaurant property and come up with a signed agreement by the next meeting. The village’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 11.