CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix mom who shot 2 kids told police she was depressed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cBuKRwP00

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman accused of shooting her two young children, killing one, inside their south Phoenix home said she was depressed and had intended to kill herself, according to court documents.

AZfamily.com, which obtained the documents, reported Wednesday that 24-year-old Esther Callejas told police she wanted to shoot herself but couldn’t reload the gun. So, she ingested all of her prescribed anti-depressants.

Police responded to the home Monday after Callejas’ husband and sister-in-law reported receiving calls from her, saying the children had been killed.

Officers found her 2-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital while the boy was listed in critical condition.

Callejas is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Comments / 35

Elizabeth Gonzales
7d ago

I suffer from major depressive. It was bad pass months. I had Covid twice 2nd time was bad, and I had major surgery done that prevented me from actually doing ANYTHING being on bed rest for 8weeks. All this was from June 2- Sept 16th NOT absolutely once did harming my kids ever cross my mind! These poor babies that are harmed and or killed don’t get the justice they need when told, mommy or daddy were sick that’s why they did what they did. It’s absolutely sad and unfair…

Reply(8)
10
sooverit
7d ago

I could give two ish what she say she should have killed her evil possessed self first I’m sorry nope try taking yours first, Smfh smfh

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Society
The Associated Press

Trial begins for deputy jailer charged in inmate’s death

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — The trial has begun for the first of four former Kentucky deputy jailers who are accused in the 2018 death of an inmate. Brad Roberts, a former sergeant at the Boyd County Detention Center, is charged with manslaughter and criminal abuse in the death of Michael Moore, 40. Authorities have said Moore was intoxicated and that the deputies intentionally abused him or knowingly permitted his abuse and that the mistreatment caused Moore’s death.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#South Phoenix#Murder#Ap#Azfamily Com
The Associated Press

2 white men who attacked Black man in Iowa get probation

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The second of two white men who brutally beat a Black man during what the victim said was a racist attack has been sentenced to probation. Jesse James Downs, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, the Des Moines Register reported. A judge also ordered Downs to complete 150 hours of community service.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Fort Campbell soldier charged with killing wife

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A Fort Campbell solider has been charged with killing his wife, the U.S. Army said. Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago, 33, a 5th Special Forces Group soldier, was charged with murder in the death of Meghan Santiago, who was pregnant, and with injury of an unborn child, Fort Campbell said Wednesday in a statement. Santiago died Sept. 27.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

602K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy