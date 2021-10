Veteran CB Richard Sherman is looking to get back in the league and has some interest, namely from the 49ers and Buccaneers. However, his legal situation stemming from an incident at his in-laws this summer weighs a bit on things. Sherman faces five misdemeanor charges including for DUI and trespassing. He doesn’t expect his case to be resolved until after the season and doesn’t see why he shouldn’t be able to play in the meantime.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO