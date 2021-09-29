Upland council approves downtown pocket park with dog park, despite objections

It’s unusual for residents to object to a new park. But that’s what happened this week in Upland. The head of a prominent Upland parks group recently appointed to the city’s parks committee, as well as a resident who has sued the city over development projects that the courts said require further environmental review, asked that a new downtown park not be filled with unwanted amenities but be constructed as a passive park, with mature shade trees, an open field and picnic tables.