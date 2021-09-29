CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' Jorge Soler: Plates two Tuesday

Soler went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Phillies. Though Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was sharp for most of the night, Soler made him pay in the third inning, when he stroked a liner to left field to plate Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson. Soler has been a huge addition for Atlanta, which acquired him from the Royals ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Through 51 games with his new team, Soler has hit .265 with 12 home runs, 31 RBI and 31 runs.

