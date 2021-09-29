Braves' Jorge Soler: Plates two Tuesday

The Braves faced the Padres, looking to shrink the magic number of 8 over Philadelphia on Saturday night. In the opening frame, the Braves were unable to capitalize on a Soler leadoff walk. Going into the home first, Trent Grisham hit a leadoff homer on Ynoa’s second pitch. Fortunately that was the only baserunner of the inning for San Diego. After another zero from the Atlanta offense, Ynoa allowed another solo home run in the second. Unfortunately, this was not the only baserunner of the inning in this instance, as Ynoa allowed a single and a double, still with no outs. A pop-up and two groundouts later, and the score was 3-0 to the Padres, heading into the third.

