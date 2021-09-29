Mets' Jonathan Villar: Fills up box score in doubleheader

Villar started both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Marlins, going a collective 3-for-6 with a double, a stolen base, a run and an RBI. New York likely envisioned Villar filling a utility role when he signed a one-year deal this winter, and even though the offense is at close to full strength as the season winds down, the 30-year-old has performed well enough to maintain an everyday spot in the lineup. Dating back to Aug. 28, Villar has started in all but three of the Mets' games while posting a .744 OPS and chipping in three home runs and four stolen bases.