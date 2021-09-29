CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Greg Newsome: Avoids injured reserve

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Newsome (calf) is out this week, but he won't go on injured reserve, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Newsome underwent an MRI on Monday and appears to have avoided a serious injury. The rookie registered three tackles in Week 3 before leaving in the second half with a calf injury. Greedy Williams replaced Newsome after he left the contest and will likely draw the start in Week 4.

CB Greg Newsome leaves game (OUT) with calf injury

The Cleveland Browns are well in control of the Chicago Bears going into the fourth quarter. The defense has made rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ debut a nightmare with sticky coverage and a great pass rush. Through about three and a half quarters, the Browns defense had held the Bears offense...
Browns quick hits: Greedy Williams could handle full workload if starter Greg Newsome II misses time

The Browns are coming off a defensive performance as dominant as any coach Kevin Stefanski has ever experienced, but there is some concern on that side of the ball. Rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II suffered a calf injury in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears and had an MRI on Monday morning. Stefanski said he didn't have an update on Newsome, the team's starting cornerback opposite Denzel Ward.
Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ bounceback start shows why the team drafted him. Adversity ‘brings a whole different person out of me,’ the rookie says.

With his first victory as an NFL starter under his belt, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields came to his postgame news conference Sunday feeling a sense of satisfaction. Fields’ predominant emotion did not seem to be relief, which would have been the easy default setting after the Bears responded to their Week 3 mess in Cleveland with a 24-14 thumping of the Detroit Lions. More so, Fields ...
Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II won't play vs. Vikings; week-to-week with calf injury

BEREA, Ohio — When the Cleveland Browns face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they'll do without one of their top defensive backs. Ahead of practice on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss Sunday's Week 4 matchup after suffering a calf injury in Cleveland's 26-6 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
Cleveland Browns designate Anthony Walker Jr. for return from injured reserve

BEREA — The red-hot Browns defense is about to receive an in-house boost. The Browns designated starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. for return from injured reserve Wednesday. The move gives Walker a chance to play Sunday when the Browns (3-1) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1). Walker practiced Wednesday....
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Playing through torn labrum

Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in the Browns' Sept. 19 win over the Texans, but he's expected to avoid surgery for the time being and isn't at risk of missing any game action, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Not only has Mayfield played...
