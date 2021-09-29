Browns' Greg Newsome: Avoids injured reserve

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Newsome (calf) is out this week, but he won't go on injured reserve, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Newsome underwent an MRI on Monday and appears to have avoided a serious injury. The rookie registered three tackles in Week 3 before leaving in the second half with a calf injury. Greedy Williams replaced Newsome after he left the contest and will likely draw the start in Week 4.