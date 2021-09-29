Andy Reid speaks publicly for first time since being rushed from Arrowhead to hospital

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made his first public appearance when he met with the media Wednesday during the team's regular availability. Reid said he did not want to go into detail about what happened or why he was taken by ambulance from Arrowhead Stadium to a hospital after suddenly falling ill after the Chiefs' Sunday loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He said he is "feeling great" and wants to move forward.