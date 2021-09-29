CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Andy Reid speaks publicly for first time since being rushed from Arrowhead to hospital

By Shain Bergan
KCTV 5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made his first public appearance when he met with the media Wednesday during the team's regular availability. Reid said he did not want to go into detail about what happened or why he was taken by ambulance from Arrowhead Stadium to a hospital after suddenly falling ill after the Chiefs' Sunday loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He said he is "feeling great" and wants to move forward.

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Raiders coach Jon Gruden gets honest on Andy Reid getting rushed to hospital

The Kansas City Chiefs had a huge scare on Sunday after coach Andy Reid was forced to leave the game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to dehydration. He was rushed to the hospital as he struggled to cope with the temperature at Arrowhead Stadium that reportedly rose to 90 degrees. One of the first people to express concern for Reid was Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.
NFL
NBC Sports

Andy Reid in stable condition at Kansas City hospital

Chiefs coach Andy Reid left the stadium in an ambulance after Sunday’s game, and the Chiefs provided an update Sunday night. “Head coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game,” the team said in a statement. “He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room and as a precaution was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting and in stable condition.”
NFL
Popculture

Major Update on Chiefs Coach Andy Reid's Health After Hospitalization

There is good news concerning the health of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Reid returned to work on Tuesday after being released from the hospital on Monday. Reid was admitted to the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday following the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowhead#American Football#Kctv#Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Las Vegas Raiders
chatsports.com

KC Chiefs: Andy Reid leaves Arrowhead Stadium in ambulance

A report is out from NFL reporter James Palmer saying that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid actually left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance following the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 on Sunday afternoon. Nothing more is known but Palmer does frame the news...
NFL
12up

Andy Reid released from hospital after scare

Some amazing news has just come in from Kansas City: Andy Reid is going to be just fine. On Sunday, the veteran head coach was taken to the hospital after he fell ill and experienced chest pains. On Sunday night, it was announced by the team that he was resting...
NFL
chatsports.com

Andy Reid taken to hospital after Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs game

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been taken to a Kansas City-area hospital after becoming ill after the team’s 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. We first knew something was afoot when Reid was not available for his customary post-game press conference, as reported...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Andy Reid In "Stable Condition" After Rushing To Hospital From Chiefs Game

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is in stable condition after being hospitalized, Sunday, following the team's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid skipped out on his post-game press conference after feeling ill but was reportedly able to speak with his players in the locker room beforehand.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kansas City Chiefs give update on Andy Reid following hospitalization

The Kansas City Chiefs have released an update on head coach Andy Reid, who left the stadium Sunday in an ambulance after feeling ill. The Super Bowl champion was taken to the hospital following the final whistle of a 30-24 loss against division rival Los Angeles Chargers. Special teams coordinator...
NFL
USA Today

Chiefs coach Andy Reid released from hospital, plans to return to team soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said that Reid was “in great spirits” and that...
NFL
Denver Post

Andy Reid taken to hospital following Chiefs’ loss to Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid quickly left Arrowhead Stadium with an illness after a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, leaving assistant coach Dave Toub to handle questions following a second straight fourth-quarter letdown. Reid was feeling ill but coached the duration of the...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid returns to Philadelphia for the first time since 2013

The last time Andy Reid coached a game in Philadelphia was in 2013. It was only his third game as Kansas City Chiefs head coach — and just nine months removed from being let go after coaching the Philidelphia Eagles for 14 years. At the time, the "City of Brotherly...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs fans show support for Andy Reid, who left Arrowhead in ambulance

The sting of the Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday lessened for Kansas City fans after news that coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance. While Reid’s removal from the stadium was precautionary and he was “doing well”, according to the team late Sunday night, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu shared a message for his coach on Twitter.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Andy Reid says he's 'feeling great' after returning from hospital visit: 'It's good to be back'

Andy Reid is back and ready to hit the sidelines after a sudden hospital visit following the Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Chargers. Three days after leaving Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance for what was reportedly a precautionary checkup, Reid told reporters he's "feeling great" since returning to the team Tuesday and is looking forward to coaching Kansas City against his former team, the Eagles, this Sunday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Andy Reid already back to work with Chiefs after hospital trip

Just two days after being taken to the hospital via ambulance, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was back at work on Tuesday. Reid was said to have been feeling ill after the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers and he was found to have been dehydrated upon arriving at the hospital.
NFL
NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid returns to work following brief hospital stay

Andy Reid is back in the Chiefs' building. The Kansas City coach returned to work Tuesday after a health scare briefly put him in the hospital, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Reid was released Monday from The University of Kansas Health System, where he'd been transported in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's loss to the Chargers as a precaution because he was feeling ill.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni recalls being fired by Andy Reid in Kansas City

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Friday about the offensive line, and what he saw from Andre Dillard against Dallas. He also talked about his experience getting fired by Andy Reid in Kansas City, and what it means to get veteran safety Rodney McLeod back on the field.
NFL
KCTV 5

Chiefs' Reid becomes first coach to win 100 games with two franchises

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a bit of history with Sunday's win against Philadelphia. Reid returned to Philadelphia and earned his 100th career win with the Chiefs, becoming the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams. Reid’s 140 victories with the Eagles are the most in franchise history.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy