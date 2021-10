The price of bitcoin has reached nearly $48,000, adding $4,000 in a matter of hours. Its current price is around $47,300 but it remains very volatile. The surge in prices has seen $241 million in bitcoin shorts liquidated, according to bybt. There have also been plenty of long liquidations too, with $116 million liquidated so far today. Short traders are those betting the price of bitcoin will go down, while long traders bet in the opposite direction. The long liquidations likely happened earlier today.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO