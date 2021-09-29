CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats Don’t Have to Pay for “Build Back Better”

By Matthew Cooper
Washington Monthly
Washington Monthly
 7 days ago
What a mess. Amid all the other Democratic burdens this week—passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, considering the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan, keeping the government open on October 1, and maintaining the full faith and credit of the U.S. come the debt ceiling crisis on October 18, they’re now hurriedly considering a carbon tax. As a policy, the idea is commendable and is enjoying more receptivity than it has before, from people like Mitt Romney to various industry groups. It’s based on the idea that if you make carbon-based energy sources more expensive, you’ll speed the switch to renewables—like hiking tobacco levies to cut smoking. The problem is that a carbon tax has been an extremely tough sell for a generation, Romney aside. In 1993, the Clinton administration pursued a similar BTU tax, led by Al Gore, and was unsuccessful. Since then, Congresses have been too gun shy to take it seriously.

washingtonmonthly.com

AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a 'real possibility'

To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate s filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation's debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default.The president's surprise remarks come as the Senate is tangled in a fiscally dangerous standoff over a vote that's needed to suspend the nation's debt limit and allow the federal government to continue borrowing to pay down its balances. Congress has just days to act before the Oct. 18 deadline when the Treasury Department has warned it will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Monthly

Washington Monthly

Washington, DC
The Washington Monthly was founded in 1969 on the notion that a handful of plucky young writers and editors, armed with an honest desire to make government work and a willingness to ask uncomfortable questions, could tell the story of what really matters in Washington better than a roomful of Beltway insiders at a Georgetown dinner party.

