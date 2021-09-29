Democrats Don’t Have to Pay for “Build Back Better”

What a mess. Amid all the other Democratic burdens this week—passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, considering the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan, keeping the government open on October 1, and maintaining the full faith and credit of the U.S. come the debt ceiling crisis on October 18, they’re now hurriedly considering a carbon tax. As a policy, the idea is commendable and is enjoying more receptivity than it has before, from people like Mitt Romney to various industry groups. It’s based on the idea that if you make carbon-based energy sources more expensive, you’ll speed the switch to renewables—like hiking tobacco levies to cut smoking. The problem is that a carbon tax has been an extremely tough sell for a generation, Romney aside. In 1993, the Clinton administration pursued a similar BTU tax, led by Al Gore, and was unsuccessful. Since then, Congresses have been too gun shy to take it seriously.