CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What Is ‘Squid Game’? Netflix’s Hit Survival Series, Explained

By Lai Frances
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What if you could win millions of dollars by playing your favorite childhood games with your life constantly on the line?. Well, that's what Squid Game, the South Korean horror-invoking survival drama that's been trending everywhere and taking the world by storm, is about. It's safe to say not a day goes by without someone tweeting or posting a TikTok referencing a sound, a game, or a cast member (Jung HoYeon) from the drama.

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

A Conversation With Squid Game’s Breakout Robot-Doll Star

Note: Spoilers about the first episode of Squid Game are ahead. If you’ve spent any time on Twitter, you’ve heard about Squid Game, the new and deeply deranged Korean Netflix series that’s on track to becoming the streamingest show ever for the platform. The nine-episode series follows 456 “contestants” — all mired with life-ruining debt — who compete in a mysterious competition at an island bunker where they participate in violent versions of children’s games.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gong Yoo
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
Detroit Free Press

'Squid Game': Why everyone is obsessed with Netflix's brutal South Korean horror series

The biggest show on Netflix might just be a South Korean horror series with a cephalopod name and a violent, disturbing concept. By now you've probably heard of "Squid Game," a dark social satire in which desperately impoverished people are enticed to compete in children's games with deadly stakes for the chance to win a life-changing cash prize. Since its Sept. 17 debut on the streaming service, it has become an online craze, sparking memes and fan theories and becoming the No. 1 show on the streamer in 70 countries, including the U.S., according to Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Races#Survival Game#Squid Game#South Korean#Tiktok#Forbes
E! News

Why Netflix's Newest Global Hit Squid Game Is Perfect for Spooky Season

Nothing screams Halloween like a terrifying twist on a childhood favorite. And that's exactly what Netflix's newest global phenomenon Squid Game is serving up, as the characters at the heart of the survival drama are tasked with playing games from their childhood—and die if they do not succeed. Case in point: A game of "Red Light, Green Light" proves to be particularly lethal, with more than half of the competitors dying in episode one.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

Viewers have fallen in love with Anupam Tripathi, the Indian actor who played Ali in the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game'

Attention is being focused on the cast behind the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game' as the whole world is fanatic over this mysterious dystopian game. Individuals suffering from financial difficulty with no way of escape have opted to join this mysterious game for a chance to win a lump sum of money in hopes of getting out of their suffering. However, these individuals must risk their lives at the cost of playing the game. With high stress and tension, the worst of people are revealed as the contestants of the game do anything - backstabbing, betraying, and even murder - to get ahead and live.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Squid Game has exposed just how mediocre most Netflix shows are

Time was when Netflix would have killed for a hit like Squid Game. The South Korean survival drama – about an elaborate contest pitting desperate debtors against one another in a series of deadly children’s games – has cut through the cluttered TV landscape like a machete. Back in late September, nine days after its release, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos claimed there was a “very good chance” Squid Game would become the streaming service’s most watched series ever. Since then, it has remained stubbornly fixed to the top of the charts in its native Korea, in the UK, and around...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Squid Game is set to become Netflix's most successful show ever, but why exactly are we so damn obsessed with survival shows?

If you haven't watched Squid Game, it's likely that you've already been told by countless friends and colleagues to binge Netflix's Korean thriller. The premise is simple enough: 450 people – all of whom are in serious amounts of debt – are invited to take part in a series of challenges based on an old Korean children's game. And if they lose? Well, they die.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Squid Game's Real Phone Number Will Be Edited Out From Episodes of Netflix Series

A phone number featured in the extremely popular Netflix series Squid Game has put the real-life person that shares the number under a lot of stress after claiming to be inundated with random calls from fans of the show. To aid in the situation, Netflix and the series' production company, Siren Pictures, have announced that they will be removing the phone number from episodes where it is visible to hopefully put an end to these calls.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Cast Talks Show’s Success, Origin of Robot Doll on ‘Tonight Show’

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ho-yeon, the cast of the widely popular Netflix series Squid Game, appeared virtually on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed about why the series has quickly become one of the streaming site’s most successful shows. Fallon noted that Squid Game, which hit Netflix on Sept. 17, is currently number one on the platform in 90 countries. The 9-episode series is about a group of players competing in children’s games for a cash prize with deadly high stakes. Of the success, Park, who plays Sang-woo, said, “I’m so thankful that...
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Exclusive: How Squid Game’s Hoyeon Jung Went from Model to Star of Netflix’s Biggest Hit

If the plot twists and turns of Netflix hit *Squid Game* had you hanging by the edge of your seat, you aren’t alone. Since its debut in September, the series has moved from hit to cultural phenomenon, quickly becoming the most-streamed original program ever to grace the platform. Fast-paced and gore-filled, the nine episodes created by writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk kept everyone guessing until the very end—even their cast. For Hoyeon Jung, who plays secretive pickpocket Kang Sae-byeok, aka competitor 067, the mystery began during auditions. “I only received three parts of the script before the audition,” she shared via email from Seoul. “They contained the scenes with Sae-byeok’s younger brother, the broker dealing with North Korea, and the conversation with Gi-Hun in the second-to-last episode. I didn’t have much context; I had to use my imagination to fill in the blanks.”
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Busan’s Asia Contents Awards Dominated by Netflix Series

Two Korean-made Netflix series “Move to Heaven” and “Sweet Home” each picked up three awards at the third edition of the Asia Contents Awards. The awards, held on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival, recognize excellence in TV, OTT and web content. An awards ceremony was held in Busan on Thursday evening in hybrid form. Korean participants attended the ceremony in person, while international nominees and winners joined remotely. The ceremony was hosted by the TV personality and entrepreneur Mark Tetto and Kim Sae-yeon, a participant of Miss Korea 2019, who co-hosted ACA since its first edition. It was...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Brand New Slasher Film Comes To Netflix Ahead Of Halloween

Netflix has no shortage of thrills and chills to choose from this spooky season as they announced last week they would be releasing a brand new horror or horror-adjacent movie every week leading up to Halloween. This week’s film is for fans of the slasher genre is called There’s Someone...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Sets Release Dates for ‘Princess Switch 3’ and More Holiday Movies

“The Princess Switch 3,” a romantic comedy starring Vanessa Hudgens, and more Christmas favorites are coming to Netflix this holiday season. The third installment, newly titled “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star,” drops on Nov. 18. In the film, Hudgens plays not one, not two, but three of the leading roles — Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and Margaret’s look-alike cousin Fiona. Before subscribers can watch that chaos unfold on the small screen, the Yuletide cheer kicks off with “The Claus Family” on Nov. 1. The film follows a grinch-like man who learns the magic of Christmas after his grandfather suddenly falls ill....
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
834
Followers
4K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy