To steal from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Baltimore Ravens fans can seemingly R-E-L-A-X heading into Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions. Baltimore star starting signal-caller Lamar Jackson missed practice on Thursday, and most assumed his absence was linked with the "sore" hip he was dealing with following his entertaining flip into the end zone in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it was later said the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player was merely dealing with a stomach issue and should be good to go for the weekend:

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO