Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 65,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 24, and an average of 312 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 183. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 116,389 cases have been reported and at least 1,114 people have died.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO