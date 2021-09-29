CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Editorial Roundup: Florida

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 7 days ago

Palm Beach Post. September 26, 2021. Editorial: Broad support needed to ensure student testing change succeeds. Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to highlight the role that personal responsibility plays in managing the pandemic, and he is right. But that’s not an excuse for the state to keep its workers in the dark about COVID-related workplace safety. That’s dangerous to the employees and the public alike and a risk to the continuity of government services. DeSantis and other statewide leaders need to get employees in the loop and state offices on the same page.

NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested by federal authorities in alleged health care scam

Eighteen former NBA players were charged with attempting to defraud the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of nearly $4 million, officials said Thursday. The defendants include Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten.
The Associated Press

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., calling it an “offensive deprivation” of a constitutional right by banning most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state since September. The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is...
NBC News

Schumer announces deal to extend debt ceiling into December, averting default

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday announced an agreement to extend the debt limit through early December, temporarily ending a partisan standoff just 11 days before the government's deadline to avert default. "It is our hope we can get this done as soon as today," Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
Reuters

Biden's CIA director creates unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on...
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.

